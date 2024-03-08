Man dies after getting hit by Amtrak train in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA — A man is dead after being struck by an Amtrak train in Northwest Miami-Dade on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:29 p.m., Opa-Locka Police patrol cars responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue in reports of a dead man. Upon arrival, officers found what appeared to be a man struck by an Amtrak train and the body remained on the south side of the tracks, just east of the intersection, OPD stated in a press release.

North- and southbound traffic has been shut down on NW 27th Ave. as Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Bureau investigates the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Chopper 4 briefly flew over the scene, where the train stood still on the tracks as law enforcement investigated the locomotive and the surrounding area.

"The Opa-Locka Police Department remains committed to serving and protecting the residents of Opa-Locka and will provide updates on the incident as more information becomes available," the agency stated.

When asked about the incident, an Amtrak spokesperson told CBS News Miami that one of their trains was traveling from Miami to New York around 11:51 a.m. when a person "who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train." However, none of the 72 passengers and crew members were injured during the incident.

"Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident," stated Kimberly Woods, the senior public relations manager with the train company.