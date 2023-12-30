Man dies after getting by car and run over by pickup truck while walking on I-95 express lanes in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI — A man is dead after he walked on the express lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Saturday morning.
Around 2:22 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal crash on I-95 southbound in the area of State Road 112.
According to FHP, a man was walking on the express lanes of I-95 when he was struck by a blue Toyota sedan. He was then run over by a gray Chevrolet pickup truck. He died on the scene.
The southbound express lanes were closed throughout the preliminary investigation. Police did not provide any further information regarding the incident.
