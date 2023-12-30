Watch CBS News
Man dies after getting by car and run over by pickup truck while walking on I-95 express lanes in Miami-Dade County

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — A man is dead after he walked on the express lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Saturday morning.

Around 2:22 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal crash on I-95 southbound in the area of State Road 112.

According to FHP, a man was walking on the express lanes of I-95 when he was struck by a blue Toyota sedan. He was then run over by a gray Chevrolet pickup truck. He died on the scene.

The southbound express lanes were closed throughout the preliminary investigation. Police did not provide any further information regarding the incident.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 1:51 PM EST

