Man dies after car pulled from Miami Springs canal, police say

MIAMI -- Police said a man inside a vehicle died after the car they were in was found submerged Friday in a Miami Springs canal.

Police erected crime scene tape after a car was found in the canal. CBS 4

The victim, whose identity was pending, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a written statement.

The vehicle was found shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive.

It was not immediately clear how police found the vehicle or what led the driver to lose control of the vehicle.