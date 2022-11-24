Man dies after car pulled from Miami Springs canal, police say
MIAMI -- Police said a man inside a vehicle died after the car they were in was found submerged Friday in a Miami Springs canal.
The victim, whose identity was pending, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a written statement.
The vehicle was found shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive.
It was not immediately clear how police found the vehicle or what led the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
