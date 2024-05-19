Man dead, woman critically injured after drunk driving crash in Miami Shores; driver arrested

MIAMI — A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a drunk driver crashed into a car and motorcycle in Miami Shores early Sunday morning.

The Miami-Dade Police Department announced that 41-year-old Carols Humberto Fabian was arrested and charged with three DUI-related offenses for his actions that resulted in the death of Bobby Jenkins Jr. and the woman's hospitalization.

Around 3:07 a.m., Miami Shores Police was called out to a crash near Northeast 108th Street and North Miami Avenue.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Volkswagen Jetta — later revealed to be driven by Fabian — was traveling north on Miami Avenue. Meanwhile, a Hyundai sedan and a motorcycle — carrying Jenkins and the woman — were traveling south on the same roadway.

The Hyundai driver told police that Fabian veered out of the northbound lanes and into the southbound lanes, forcing the Hyundai driver to take evasive actions. Despite his efforts, Fabian crashed into the Hyundai and continued driving until colliding head-on with Jenkins' motorcycle. Jenkins died and the woman was transported to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The Hyundai driver also told police that Fabian had approached him and apologized for causing the accident, the affidavit stated.

Meanwhile, a cell phone recovered at the scene was revealed to have belonged to a woman who was on a date with Fabian before the accident. When detectives interviewed the woman, she told them that Fabian had drinks at "several locations" between 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, and that he had mistakenly taken her phone before driving away separately before the crash, the affidavit stated.

Then, Miami Shores Police found Fabian and began interviewing him. Officers noted in the affidavit that he had "bloodshot/watery eyes" and was "speaking incoherently" during the interview, and that he was driving home at the time of the crash -- despite traveling in the opposite direction of his registered address.

Given the circumstances surrounding the crash and Fabian's behavior, police determined that he was driving under the influence and called Miami-Dade Police's Impaired Driving Enforcement Squad for assistance. When MDPD arrived, officers also noticed Fabian's eyes and smelled alcohol on his breath, and asked him to perform a sobriety test, to which he failed. Officers also drew Fabian's blood for ABV testing.

After the testing, officers believed there was probable cause to arrest Fabian and charged him accordingly. He was then transported to the hospital for medical clearance before being sent to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.