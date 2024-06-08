Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead, suspect arrested in Opa-Locka shooting

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI — A man is dead and a suspect was arrested after an apparent shooting in Opa-Locka on Saturday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m., Opa-Locka Police were called out in regards to a person shot near 1787 NW 142 Lane. When they arrived, officers found the man with gunshot wounds, Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the man to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital Trauma, where despite life-saving efforts, he died.

A perimeter was then established with the assistance of MDPD officers and its aviation unit, and an individual was then detained in order to determine their involvement.

MDPD's Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation and no other information has been provided at this time.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 2:40 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.