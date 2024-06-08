Man dead, suspect arrested in Opa-Locka shooting

MIAMI — A man is dead and a suspect was arrested after an apparent shooting in Opa-Locka on Saturday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m., Opa-Locka Police were called out in regards to a person shot near 1787 NW 142 Lane. When they arrived, officers found the man with gunshot wounds, Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the man to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital Trauma, where despite life-saving efforts, he died.

A perimeter was then established with the assistance of MDPD officers and its aviation unit, and an individual was then detained in order to determine their involvement.

MDPD's Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation and no other information has been provided at this time.