Man dead after motorcycle crashes into car in Northwest Miami-Dade

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car early Friday morning in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the motorcyclist — only identified as a man — dead on the scene.  

According to Miami-Dade Police, a Chevrolet sedan was traveling on Northwest 7th Avenue and making a left westbound turn onto Northwest 135th Street. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on NW 7th Ave. and then collided with the passenger side of the sedan.

MDPD identified the sedan driver as a woman but no further information regarding the crash was released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 6:09 AM EST

