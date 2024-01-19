Man dead after motorcycle crashes into car in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car early Friday morning in Miami-Dade County.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the motorcyclist — only identified as a man — dead on the scene.
According to Miami-Dade Police, a Chevrolet sedan was traveling on Northwest 7th Avenue and making a left westbound turn onto Northwest 135th Street. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on NW 7th Ave. and then collided with the passenger side of the sedan.
MDPD identified the sedan driver as a woman but no further information regarding the crash was released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.