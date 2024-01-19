Man dead after motorcycle crashes into car in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car early Friday morning in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the motorcyclist — only identified as a man — dead on the scene.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a Chevrolet sedan was traveling on Northwest 7th Avenue and making a left westbound turn onto Northwest 135th Street. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on NW 7th Ave. and then collided with the passenger side of the sedan.

MDPD identified the sedan driver as a woman but no further information regarding the crash was released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.