Man dead after 3-wheel motorcycle was struck by car avoiding crash with pickup truck on I-95

MIAMI — A man is dead after his three-wheel motorcycle was struck by a car that was trying to avoid a collision with a pickup truck on Interstate 95 Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a black Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle and a black Infiniti sedan on I-95 southbound in the area of Northwest 151st Street.

The motorcycle was traveling south on I-95 while the sedan was entering the highway from NW 151st St. At this point, an unknown pickup truck crossed the apex into the sedan's path, causing the sedan driver to swerve and avoid a collision. As a result, the sedan then entered the outside lane, where it collided with the motorcycle, FHP told CBS News Miami.

The rider of the motorcycle — identified only as a man — was separated from his vehicle and came to a rest on the roadway. The motorcyclist was then transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

As of Sunday morning, the crash is still under investigation.