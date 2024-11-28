Man critically injured following hit-and-run at Miami International Airport, police say

MIAMI — A man was critically injured after a hit-and-run at Miami International Airport early Thanksgiving morning.

Just before 3:55 a.m., Miami-Dade Police was called out to 2100 NW 42nd Ave. regarding a man injured in a hit-and-run. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded and took the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Police's Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident. They told CBS News Miami that they do not have a description of the vehicle involved.

MIA is operating normally as the investigation continues, Miami-Dade Police added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.