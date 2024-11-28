Watch CBS News
Local News

Man critically injured following hit-and-run at Miami International Airport, police say

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI — A man was critically injured after a hit-and-run at Miami International Airport early Thanksgiving morning.

Just before 3:55 a.m., Miami-Dade Police was called out to 2100 NW 42nd Ave. regarding a man injured in a hit-and-run. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded and took the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Police's Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident. They told CBS News Miami that they do not have a description of the vehicle involved.

MIA is operating normally as the investigation continues, Miami-Dade Police added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.