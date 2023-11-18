Man critically injured after attacked by 4 dogs in Miami Gardens backyard

MIAMI GARDENS — A man is in critical but stable condition after being attacked by a group of dogs in Miami Gardens on Saturday evening.

Around 6:14 p.m., Miami Gardens Police responded to the 3400 block of Northwest 175th Avenue in reports of a man down. After further investigation, it was revealed that the man was attacked by four "vicious dogs" in his backyard, MGPD stated.

The dogs were secured by officers before being taken in by animal control. In an email response to CBS News Miami, MGPD Ofc. Diana Delgado-Gourgue stated that though they could not confirm what breed the dogs were, they assumed them to be a type of pit bull. Additionally, it is unknown at this time whether the victim owns the dogs.

The man was then airlifted to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Officers are still investigating what led up to the dog attack.