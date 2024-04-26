Man claims deadly Miramar shooting was an accident

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Miramar man has died after a late-night shooting at an apartment complex.

According to police, officers were sent to the complex at 10767 N Preserve Way just after 11 p.m. Thursday after they received reports of a shooting.

"When officers got on the scene, they came in contact with two people outside of the apartment complex," said police spokeswoman Tania Rues.

Inside an apartment, they found a person who had been shot.

"An adult male had suffered a gunshot wound. The officer started CPR until my rescue got here to transport the victim to Memorial Regional. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital," said Rues.

The man accused in the shooting is cooperating with the police and answering questions. According to police, he said he was a friend of the man who died and it was an accidental shooting.