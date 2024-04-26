Watch CBS News
Local News

Man claims deadly Miramar shooting was an accident

By John MacLauchlan, Morgan Rynor

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Miramar man has died after a late-night shooting at an apartment complex.

According to police, officers were sent to the complex at 10767 N Preserve Way just after 11 p.m. Thursday after they received reports of a shooting.

"When officers got on the scene, they came in contact with two people outside of the apartment complex," said police spokeswoman Tania Rues.

Inside an apartment, they found a person who had been shot.   

"An adult male had suffered a gunshot wound. The officer started CPR until my rescue got here to transport the victim to Memorial Regional. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital," said Rues.

The man accused in the shooting is cooperating with the police and answering questions. According to police, he said he was a friend of the man who died and it was an accidental shooting.  

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. He joined the CBS News Miami digital team in February 2007.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 10:15 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.