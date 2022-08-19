Man charged with murder in deadly Fort Lauderdale high rise fire

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly fire last December at a Fort Lauderdale high rise.

Keith Rush, 56, has been charged with first degree murder.

A man in his 90s was killed, and a second person was hospitalized, after an early morning fire on the ninth floor of the Ocean Summit condominium, at 4010 Galt Ocean Drive on December 3rd, 2021.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the building did not have a fire sprinkler system.

Firefighters were able to put contain the fire to one unit before it could spread.