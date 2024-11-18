Man charged with murder after body found on dirt road in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A disturbing discovery on a dirt road in Southwest Miami-Dade has led to the arrest of Roiniel Perez, who now faces five charges, including second-degree murder.

Perez appeared in bond court Monday afternoon, where a judge ordered him held without bond. He is accused of killing 52-year-old Oscar Hernandez Augustin, whose body was found on November 14.

The victim's wife, speaking outside her home but away from cameras, said she knew something was wrong when her husband didn't return her calls or come home from work on November 12.

She reported him missing, prompting Miami-Dade Police to issue a Missing Person Endangered flyer with Augustin's description and details of his white Toyota.

Two days later, officers discovered Augustin's body on a dirt road near a canal in the 23600 block of SW 227th Avenue.

According to the arrest report, his body had been burned from the waist down. An autopsy revealed he had been stabbed multiple times and the case was ruled a homicide.

Police located the victim's car on Sunday, November 17, and found Perez driving it. When officers attempted a traffic stop, Perez fled, ultimately crashing the car and trying to run away on foot. He was apprehended and police discovered the victim's identification card and a bank card in Perez's wallet.

Perez has been charged with second-degree murder, among other offenses. The motive and circumstances leading up to Augustin's death remain unclear.

The victim's wife was asked if she recognized Perez and she said she did not.