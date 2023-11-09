Man charged with attempted sexual assault of Miami woman experiencing homelessness

MIAMI - A man who picked up a woman experiencing homelessness after offering her a ride to a shelter has been charged with assault.

According to police, on Monday 32-year-old Rodney Joseph approached the 40-year-old woman in his SUV near NW 3rd Avenue and NW 16th Street.

When he reportedly offered to take her to a shelter, she agreed and got in. As they were driving, the woman realized they weren't heading in the direction of the shelter and attempted to get out.

Joseph reportedly wouldn't let her and offered her money if she showed him her breasts. She refused, telling him she was not a prostitute. He then leaned over, held her car door shut, and began to punch her and grab her by the throat as he drove to another location, according to the arrest report.

When he reportedly demanded to see her breast again, she again said no. That's when, according to police, he got a gun from the center console and told her to show him or "I'm going to kill you."

The woman, fearing for her life, exposed her breasts which Joseph began to grope, according to the arrest report.

He then reportedly exposed himself and grabbed her by the neck and pulled her toward him. The woman struggled and was able to get out of the SUV. She then ran to a nearby gas station for help.

On Wednesday, the woman identified Joseph from a photo lineup as the person who attacked her. He was picked up hours later.

Joseph has been charged with attempted sexual battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.