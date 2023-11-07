Man charged in Hollywood double murder

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a Hollywood double murder.

Monday afternoon, police were called to the 1200 block of NW 57th Avenue. Arriving officers found two people who had been shot.

Police say the suspected gunman 73-year-old Miguel Fiallo, remained at the scene. He was taken into custody and has been charged with two counts of premeditated murder.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released by the police.