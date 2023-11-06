Man charged in Fort Lauderdale sexual battery

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man accused of sexually battering a woman after threatening to kill her has been arrested.

Lamont Brandon Mayweather, 37, has been charged with two counts of sexual battery with a deadly weapon, burglary with battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The attack happened September 15, 2023, inside the woman's apartment in the 5900 block of NE 18th Avenue.

According to police, the woman was in her bedroom around 7:30 p.m. when Mayweather entered her home through the front door, went to the bedroom, and jumped on top of her.

Mayweather, who was armed, reportedly threatened to kill her before he sexually battered her. He then ran off down the hallway.

Investigators were able to identify him as their prime suspect with the "assistance of the Broward Sheriff's Office Crime Lab through a hit in the FBI's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS)," according to a police statement.

Mayweather, who was arrested on November 3rd, remains in custody at the Broward County Main Jail and is being held with no bond.