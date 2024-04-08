Man charged in fatal stabbing of South Florida pastor

MIAMI - A man accused of fatally stabbing a South Florida pastor has been charged.

On Saturday, April 6th, Antwane Lenoir, 41, an armed security guard and a pastor at Westview Baptist Church on NW 24th Avenue in Miami, called a locksmith to come and change several door locks on the church.

While at the church with the locksmith, Lenoir reportedly got into a verbal argument with 44-year-old James Dawkins, who had been allowed to temporarily live at the church.

As the argument grew heated Dawkins, without provocation according to police, stabbed Lenoir multiple times before running off.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived they found Lenoir's body on the ground with multiple stab wounds in his neck.

The following day, police found Dawkins in the area of NW 62nd Street and NW 27th Avenue and took him into custody.

During questioning, police said Dawkins gave a "self-serving" statement that "was determined not to be consistent with the evidence obtained throughout the course of the investigation."

He was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge.