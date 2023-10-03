Man charged after aggressive argument at Miami Springs McDonald's

MIAMI - A man was arrested after he reportedly got aggressive with a Miami Springs McDonald's employee at the drive-thru window.

According to police, on August 25th, Elizar Ravelo got into a heated argument with the window attendant over the amount he was being charged.

The restaurant manager approached the window and told him she did not appreciate the way he was treating the employees and that if he continued to do so, would not be allowed back at the restaurant.

Ravelo reportedly became aggressive and threatened to throw coffee on her. When the manager reached out to hand him his coffee, Ravelo purposely reached out and slapped it out of her hands, according to police. The coffee spilled onto the manger's right arm and chest area causing red burn marks on her skin.

Ravelo left the restaurant before the police arrived.

He was later arrested and charged with felony battery.