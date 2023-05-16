Man caught on camera stealing French Bulldog from Kendall Petland store
KENDALL - A French Bulldog puppy was stolen from a South Florida pet shop Monday.
It happened around 8 p.m. at the Petland in Kendall.
Officials say the thief walked out with a 2-month old Frenchie named Botitas.
The suspect is a middle-aged man, who was last seen wearing all black .
If you have any information on Botitas's whereabouts, your urged to contact police.
