Man caught on camera stealing French Bulldog from Kendall Petland store

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

KENDALL - A French Bulldog puppy was stolen from a South Florida pet shop Monday.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the Petland in Kendall.

Officials say the thief walked out with a 2-month old Frenchie named Botitas.

The suspect is a middle-aged man, who was last seen wearing all black .

If you have any information on Botitas's whereabouts, your urged to contact police.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 3:54 PM

