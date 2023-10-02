Man arrested in Miami Springs road rage machete attack

MIAMI - A man has been taken into custody for a road rage attack in Miami Springs.

It happened Friday, September 29th, on NW 42nd Avenue just south of NW 36th Street.

According to police, Luis Ruiz Herrera got into some sort of incident with a man on a scooter. When Herrera reportedly got out of his vehicle with a machete in hand, the man on the scooter got off the bike and began retreating.

Luis Ruiz Herrera Miami-Dade Corrections

According to police, Herrera swung the machete at the man, slicing his cheek. He then got back in his car and drove off.

Another driver captured what happened on a camera and detectives were able to obtain Herrera's information from the license plate. He was later positively identified by the man he reportedly attacked when shown a photo lineup.

Investigators found Herrera at his home. Police said he was remorseful and admitted to the attack. Herrera told them that the man had "verbally disrespected his mother," according to police.

Herrera was arrested and police seized the machete. He's been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.