Man arrested in kidnapping, sexual assault of 12-year-old Hollywood girl

MIAMI - A North Carolina man is facing serious charges after being accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Hollywood.

The girl told police she was able to get away from her accused kidnapper after he crashed his vehicle while sexually assaulting her.

It happened on the 5th of October, just before 8 p.m.

The girl told police she had been taken by a man in a black or grey vehicle from a CVS somewhere near the Hardrock.

Police said that they received a call about a crash at about the same time.

They said that when they arrived they discovered a man matching the description the girl had provided them.

The man was identified as Shane Lee Taylor, 44, of North Carolina.

The girl told police that Taylor grabbed her by the arm and forced her into the passenger seat of his vehicle.

"Once inside the vehicle, the male began driving in an unknown direction, telling the girl that he was going to take her to a police station," police said.

Then, according to the arrest report, Taylor asked the victim if she was wired and began to feel the front and back of her shirt and then under her shirt.

Eventually, the man crashed his car while continuing to touch the minor, according to police.

The crash gave the girl an opportunity to rush out of the vehicle, run inside a gas station and ask the clerk to call 911.

The girl told police she knew he was going to harm her and that he was a "stupid douchebag pedophile."

She was transported to a sexual assault treatment center to be examined.

Police said Taylor refused to cooperate with authorities and requested a lawyer, but not before stating, "All I was trying to do was help her."

Taylor is facing several charges, including kidnapping and sexual battery of someone under 13 years of age.