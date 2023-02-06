Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade
Fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade 00:46

MIAMI -- A suspect was in custody in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

According to a statement by police, officers were called to 2479 NW 81st Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of gunfire.

Fatal shooting investigation
Police said a man was detained in connection with a fatal shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County. CBS 4

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.

Officials said a suspect was detained.

Police did not say what led to the shooting or if the man knew the man who shot him.

Police erected yellow crime scene tape as several officers searched the area for clues.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 6:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.