Man arrested for allegedly robbing Pembroke Pines Little Caesars at gunpoint; led police on short pursuit before crashing car

PEMBROKE PINES — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly robbing a Broward County pizza store at gunpoint before leading police on a car pursuit and crashing his vehicle.

According to a Sunday press release from Pembroke Pines Police, 34-year-old Jake Ryan Lemanski was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

Around 10:20 p.m., Lemanski reportedly entered a Little Caesars at 8902 Taft Street, dressed in all-black clothing and a ski mask. He then unveiled a gun and pistol-whipped an employee in the head as he pushed him toward the cash register. While this was happening, Lemanski was demanding money.

Lemanski then ran out of the business with an undetermined amount of cash, entered a white vehicle and drove away at high speeds. According to police, officers were patrolling the area and noticed Lemanski fleeing the scene. After a short pursuit, he crashed into a median wall in the area of County Line Road and the Florida Turnpike.

Fortunately, the Little Caesars employee was not seriously injured during the robbery. Lemanski was not injured during the incident but was transported to the hospital for precautionary medical evaluation due to the crash.

Pembroke Pines Police then apprehended Lemanski and transported him to BSO jail.