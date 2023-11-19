Man arrested following police chase involving car filled with drugs and a gun in Doral

DORAL — A man is in custody after a police chase involving a car filled with drugs and a firearm in Doral on Sunday morning.

According to Doral Police, officers were conducting an area check of a local hotel when they found a man who was acting in a "suspicious manner." When officers made contact with him, he then entered his SUV and fled the scene, refusing to yield to police. The man then made an overt maneuver and struck an occupied police vehicle in the area of 87th Avenue and NW 25th Street.

A brief chase then followed, ending with the suspect being taken into custody in the area of 105th Avenue and NW 26th Street. During a vehicle search, officers found several types of illegal substances and narcotics inside the man's SUV. Additionally, a gun and narcotics that were tossed from the vehicle during the pursuit were also recovered, Doral Police stated.

During the chase, one officer sustained minor injuries to his hand and a police vehicle sustained minor damage to the passenger-side door panels. The suspect is now in custody.