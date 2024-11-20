Man arrested after string of armed robberies, scooter jacking in Miami

MIAMI - A 46-year-old homeless Miami man was arrested for his alleged involvement in three armed robberies and a scooter-jacking that occurred over roughly 24 hours this week, Miami police said Wednesday.

Miami Police robbery detectives said they have identified, arrested and obtained a full confession from Carlos Orlando Sainz for the crimes. Police said he used a pocket knife in the offenses.

The robberies began at 3:30 a.m. Monday when the suspect robbed a CVS at 170 SE Third Avenue, police said.

At approximately 9 p.m., police said he committed an armed carjacking of a motor scooter with another individual at Northeast Miami Place and Northeast 17th Street. Then he used the stolen scooter to travel to the Walgreens at 200 SW 13 St., where he robbed the business at about 11:50 p.m. of $135 from a register.

The next morning at about 5:40 a.m., police responded to a robbery of a woman's purse and cellphone at Northeast 29 Street and Northeast First Avenue.

"Through diligent investigative efforts and a coordinated response from patrol personnel, officers were able to quickly place the suspect into custody without incident," police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said in a news release.

