Man arrested, another suspect at-large for their connection to Hialeah barbershop fire

HIALEAH — Police said one man was arrested and another suspect is at-large for their connection to Friday's Miami-Dade barbershop fire.

Hialeah barbershop was set ablaze, witnesses said. CBS News Miami

In a Saturday press release, the Hialeah Police Department announced they have arrested 38-year-old Miguel Reyes Jr. and are still searching for 56-year-old Alberto Gonzalez, who were both caught on camera shattering the front window of a Hialeah barbershop and setting it ablaze with two Molotov cocktails, resulting in over $100,000 in damages.

Around 3:40 a.m., Hialeah Police rushed to the strip mall on West 49th Street where the barbershop was located to put out the flames. Witnesses said they saw two people — believed to be Reyes Jr. and Gonzalez — at the scene when it happened.

On Friday evening, owner Ariel Esquivel spoke to CBS News Miami, sharing his heartbreak about losing his business, which had just been acquired two weeks before the fire.

If anyone has any information on Gonzalez's whereabouts, call Hialeah Police at (305) 687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) for anonymity.