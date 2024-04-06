Man and woman dead following 6-vehicle crash on US-1 in Southwest Miami-Dade

PRINCETON -— A man and woman are dead after a six-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 1 in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a red Nissan sedan was stopped at a traffic light on southbound US-1 near Southwest 132nd Avenue when a Ford SUV collided into the back of it at a "high rate of speed." Both drivers, identified as a woman and a man respectively, died as a result.

Following that, a minor crash involving another four vehicles occurred where minor injuries were reported.

Southbound US-1 is closed at Southwest 129th Avenue, FHP told CBS News Miami.