Man admits to killing girlfriend, drives her body to Florida City police station

MIAMI - A man told Florida City authorities that he had killed his girlfriend when he drove to the Florida City police headquarters with her body in the passenger seat to turn himself in.

The police report details that after shooting the woman, identified by Florida City authorities as Yesenia Rodríguez, Alexander Roque called the victim's ex-husband and told him that he had killed her in the car.

He later sent her a text message with the photo of the woman's lifeless body covered in blood and then made a video call where he was seen driving while turning the camera to show her that his girlfriend was dead next to him.

Alexander Roque admits to killing girlfriend. Miami-Dade Corrections

Roque contacted a cousin and told him what he had just done, according to the police report as he continued to drive through the streets of Florida City.

His cousin advised him to turn himself into the authorities and then called 911 to report what happened.

Roque then drove to Florida City City Hall, parked the vehicle and spoke with authorities, who immediately arrested him and began the investigation.

Roque faces a charge of second-degree murder. He appeared in court Monday, where bail was denied.

He is being held at TGK.

The family of Rodriquez is heartbroken. They say Yesenia tried to break up with Roque, but that he wouldn't let her.

Rodriquez moved to the United States only nine months ago from Cuba.

Her ex-husband's sister described Rodriquez as a quiet dreamer who had hopes of making a good life for herself and her 11-year-old daughter, whom she shared with her ex.

"She was a really hard worker. She was in school to get certifications in English as a second language," a family member said.

They said they warned Rodriguez that something was off about Roque, but she assured them that everything was fine, and she continued to dream about her life here in the States.

Unfortunately, that dream would be cut short.