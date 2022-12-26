Watch CBS News
Man accused of firing shots on Palmetto Expressway arrested

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Man charged in Palmetto Expressway shooting
Man charged in Palmetto Expressway shooting 02:02

MIAMI - The man accused of shooting a gun out of the window of a car on the Palmetto Expressway is now in custody.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia Monday morning outside of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after he turned himself in.

nelson-perez-valdivia-mugshot.jpg
Nelson Perez-Valdivia Miami-Dade Corrections

According to FHP, Perez- Valdivia was the passenger seen inside a Lamborghini in a now-viral video of the shooting. In the video, a man's tattooed hand is seen taking a tan-colored pistol and firing it out of the window of the car while on the Palmetto Expressway near Bird Road.

The FHP said the driver was going around 105 mph at the time of the shooting early Friday morning. The video was posted to social media and quickly picked up traction.

The FHP said they were able to track Perez-Valdivia down and matched his tattoos to those seen in the video. Perez-Valdivia allegedly committed this crime while out on bond on a charge for improper exhibition of a firearm charge. He is now facing several new charges including discharging a firearm from a vehicle, improper exhibition of a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence.

He is being held without bond. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 9:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

