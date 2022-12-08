Man accused of tossing kittens from moving vehicle in the Keys

MIAMI - A 29-year-old Islamorada man is accused of tossing two kittens from a moving vehicle on U.S. 1.

Diego Torres Ruiz, who was arrested in Tavernier, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

"I take these incidents very seriously and I'm happy to report an arrest was made in this case," said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

Here is what Monroe deputies said happened:

"On Nov. 28, a motorist reported seeing two kittens tumble from a northbound Hyundai Santa Fe near Mile Marker 87 causing vehicles to swerve to avoid hitting them. The witness provided the tag number and description of the suspect vehicle. The suspect, later identified as Ruiz, was stopped shortly thereafter. He denied knowing anything about the kittens."

One kitten was found dead and the other one was later found and taken to MarrVelous Pet Rescues in Key Largo with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said one witness adopted the kitten.

The witness identified Ruiz's vehicle as the suspect vehicle on the highway.