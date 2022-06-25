Man accused of threatening security guard with gun outside Wilton Manors bar

MIAMI - A Fort Lauderdale man is facing serious charges after being accused of threatening a security guard with a gun outside a gay bar in Wilton Manors.

The man was identified as Kenneth Justesen, 45. He was outside the GYM Sportsbar Friday night, in the 2200 block of Wilton Drive when the incident happened.

A video obtained by CBS4 shows Justesen wearing a 'Let's go Brandon' t-shirt, which is a profane dig at President Biden, as he had an exchange of words with the bar's security guard.

The exchange soon grew to a verbal altercation in which Justesen is hear saying, "What the (expletive) are you going to do?"

Then, the video shows him pulling what appears to be a handgun and holding it beside him.

He allegedly told the security guard that he can, "show his gun."

The incident on the same night as a gunman opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district, killing two men and injuring more than 20 other people injured during an LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway's capital.

Justesen faces several charges including use of a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

Records show he has prior runnings with the law.