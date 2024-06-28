Man accused of stealing mail from a Miami post office with homemade fishing device

MIAMI - A South Florida man is facing charges after being accused of using a homemade fishing device to steal mail from inside a postal receptacle.

Police said a detective was working a surveillance detail Friday with the US postal inspector, in the 8880 block of SW 8th Street, when they observed Pedro Perez, 34, pulling into the parking lot of the post office.

Detectives say Perez got out of his vehicle and headed straight to the post office lobby, where mailboxes are located.

That is where authorities said Perez attempted to steal mail with a homemade "Fishing device."

Police said Perez inserted the fishing device in the postal receptacle, became startled and quickly left the post office.

Once outside, he was quickly taken into custody.

Police, with Perez's permission, searched his vehicle and they found a small leather bag containing "two credit cards in the defendant's name, as well as, six different checks with different remitters," police said.

In addition to the checks, a folded dollar bill containing a white powdery substance was found in the

driver's side door.

Police said Perez provided no information about the checks but admitted to owning the "cocaine."

Perez is being held without bond at TGK and faces several charges, including possession of cocaine and possession of burglary tools.