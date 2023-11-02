Man accused of slashing dozens of tires in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A South Florida man is accused of slashing dozens of tires early Thursday morning at a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Police said Juan Pablo Ramos-Nieto, 41, was captured on home security cameras as he walked through the Villas Del Campos community at around 5 a.m., in the 24500 block of SW 108 Avenue with a knife, slashing tires.

Authorities said more than two dozen tires were slashed, with a total of 27 tires damaged, causing a total damage of approximately $6,000.

The arrest report said he even slashed the tires of a Homestead police cruiser.

Victims identified Ramos-Nieto as the accused tire slasher to police and even told authorities where he lived.

Ramos-Nieto was located at his home at around 8 a.m. and taken into custody.

He is being held at TGK without bond.

He faces a slew of charges, including 27 counts of criminal mischief.