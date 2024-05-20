Watch CBS News
Man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting girl near loanDepot Park

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday evening, accused of abducting and sexually battering a 14-year-old girl. 

The girl told police Akil Cousins grabbed her as she was sitting on a bench near loanDepot Park, near NW 13th Avenue and 7th Street.

She said she was sitting there Sunday at around 9 a.m. after getting kicked out of her home.

That's when she says Cousins approached her and took her to a nearby building where he assaulted her.

The girl was eventually able to get someone to call the police. 

Cousins is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 9:09 PM EDT

