Man accused of lewd conduct with teen boy inside Miami church's bathroom

MIAMI - A man is facing serious charges Monday afternoon after being accused of having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old boy inside the bathroom of a Miami church.

Roberto Ramiro Aguilar Monjarrez, 41, was arrested Thursday and faces two counts of lewd conduct.

According to police, the incident occurred on November 17 and was reported the following day by the teen's parents.

According to the arrest report, the teen was in the bathroom of the church with a friend, whom he gave his phone number out loud.

Moments later, Aguilar Monjarrez approached the teen and began to ask him personal questions, such as where he lived and if he had a girlfriend. Then, he began to caress his neck and touch his arm, according to police.

The teen told authorities he felt uncomfortable and pushed his hand away.

Later, the minor received a text message on his WhatsApp with the name Roberto Aguilar, police said.

A police detective would later pose as the victim on the phone, where the lewd behavior continued, despite Aguilar Monjarrez knowing the age of the victim.

Aguilar Monjarrez asked the teen about his sexual habits, body, and even suggested he watch porn on the internet.

Aguilar Monjarrez was arrested on felony charges and is being held without bail.