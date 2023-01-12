Man accused of having sex with minor at Kendall Ice Arena in the Hammocks

MIAMI - A man is facing serious charges Thursday after being accused of having sexual relations with a minor he met at Kendall Ice Arena in the Hammocks.

Angel Diaz Miami-Dade Corrections

Miami-Dade police say the man, identified as Angel Eduardo Diaz, 27, met the victim back when he was 24 and the victim was 13.

CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with 2 managers at the arena who told him Diaz still works there and they seemed shocked by the allegations.

They refused to answer any of our questions and one of them later yelled at us, "You are innocent until proven guilty."

Diaz came before a judge on Thursday morning.

Judge Mindy Glazer asked Diaz, "Can you afford to hire an attorney?" to which he responded, "I need to talk to my parents."

Diaz was wearing a vest normally reserved for those on suicide watch.

Investigators say Diaz, who is an employee of the arena, and the victim exchanged phone numbers to continue their relationship outside of the arena.

The victim said that back in 2020 both went to the roof of the business and kissed.

According to legal papers, a victim's friend was with them on one of the occasions and witnessed the victim and the subject kiss on the mouth and hug.

The victim said that on October 4, 2020, Diaz escorted her to a small room in the business where they had sexual intercourse.

Police said that Diaz was located at his home and interviewed by police. He denied having a relationship with the victim, even after being presented with text messages.

The judge ordered Diaz not to have contact with the victim.

Judge Glazar said, "You got arrested on some serious charges from September 2020. The victim's initials are L.J. You are to have no contact with the victim whether directly or indirectly, in person or in writing, by telephone or through 3rd parties and no contact with the victim through social media or other electronic means and you must stay at least 500 feet away from the victim. Do not engage in criminal activity. Do not purchase or possess drugs and do not possess firearms."

Diaz is charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child between 12 and 16 years old, molestation on a child between 12 and 16 years old and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child between 12 and 16 years old.

His bond was set at $22,500.

Diaz was arrested, charged and transported to Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Police said it is not known if there are other victims.

Those with additional information are urged to call Miami-Dade police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477)