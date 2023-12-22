Man accused of exposing himself to young girl at Sunny Isles Beach hotel

MIAMI - A man experiencing homelessness is accused of exposing himself and inappropriately touching a six-year-old girl.

According to police, last month the girl was staying at the Marco Polo Resort on Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach when she saw a man she recognized from previous visits.

The two engaged in a conversation in the lobby when the man, who police identified as 42-year-old Alejandro Londono, reportedly offered her twenty dollars. He then walked up the stairs to the vending machines. The girl would later tell police she followed him. When she asked for the money, the girl told police he crouched down, opened his zipper, and exposed himself.

The girl immediately left the area. Police said the girl couldn't remember the exact date this happened but she did tell her father about it several days later.

According to the police, during their investigation, they reviewed surveillance tape from the hotel.

On November 28th, cameras captured the girl and her father entering the lobby and about 10 seconds later Londono also walked in as well. The girl approached him as if to say "hi". Londono then sat on a couch as he charged his phone.

In the video, the girl and Londono appear to be having a conversation when he reached out his left arm and touched her in a lewd or lascivious manner, according to the police. An act he reportedly repeated twice more before the girl left with her father.

On December 21, an employee of the hotel contacted police and told them Londono had just left the building. He was taken into custody shortly afterward.

Londono has been charged with three counts of lewd or lascivious conduct and one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition.