Man accused of assaulting Coral Gables woman, exposing himself arrested

MIAMI - A man who Coral Gables police said stalked a 25-year-old woman, followed her to her home, assaulted her, and exposed himself has been taken into custody.

The assault happened May 19th, around 6 p.m., at the Lifetime Building at 215 South Dixie Highway.

Major Raul Pedroso told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench, "The man gets into the elevator behind her and when she gets out of the elevator she turns in the opposite direction quickly and doubles back. The individual follows her into her apartment. When the woman sees him, he confronts her, pushes her to the ground, and exposes himself."

Using surveillance video and information from the investigation, police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Evert Andres Esquivel Pichardo. He was arrested at his Miami home on Wednesday.

According to police, during a search of Esquivel Pichardo's residence detectives found the clothes he was wearing on the day of the attack. They also discovered that he was employed as a contract worker with the parking company that services the residential complex's parking garage.

He's been charged with one count of burglary with battery and one count of indecent exposure.