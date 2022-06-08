Man, 25, accused of masturbating in front of teen girl in Pembroke Pines

MIAMI - A Plantation man is facing charges after being accused of masturbating in front of a teenage girl early Tuesday.

Pembroke Pines Police detectives said it happened on Tuesday at around 8 a.m., as Luis Enrique Rodriguez, 25, stopped his vehicle close to the bus stop near the intersection of Northwest 105th Avenue and Johnson Street in full view of the teenager.

Authorities said Rodriguez took off after the victim used her cellphone to record him.

The description of Rodriguez's vehicle, provided to police by the victim, led to his arrest.

Rodriguez faces one charge of exposure of sexual organs. He was transported to Broward Main County jail.