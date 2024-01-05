Mainly dry with just a few showers possible, high in the upper 70s

MIAMI - A comfortably, cool start to Friday with temperatures in the low 60s in Miami-Dade. It was a little milder in the Broward with the low 70s.

Highs climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon with the chance for a few showers.

Weekend showers NEXT Weather

Saturday the rain chance rises due to a stronger storm system on the way. It will be warm and breezy with highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of South Florida under a marginal risk of severe weather on Saturday. The limited severe weather risk is mainly for Broward and extreme northern Miami-Dade.

Some lingering moisture on Sunday may lead to scattered showers and a few storms. It will cool down slightly on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s. Drier on Monday with more sunshine. Then another front moves in Tuesday and the rain chance rises again.