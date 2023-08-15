Madonna announces rescheduled Miami concert dates for 'Celebration' tour now set for spring 2024

MIAMI -- Pop star Madonna has announced new planned concert stops in Miami for next year after an illness forced her to postpone the show and reschedule dates for her eagerly anticipated "Celebration" tour.

The superstar plans to bring her concert to Miami's Kaseya Center on April 6-7, 2024, according to a statement on her website. The singer, 64, has also scheduled an April 4 performance in Tampa.

Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 5 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madonna was originally expected to begin performing on July 15 and bring her show, a lookback at some of the biggest hits of a career that spans four decades, to South Florida on Sept. 9-10.

But the entertainer was hospitalized earlier this summer with what her manager said at the time was a serious bacterial infection.

In late June, manager Guy Oseary said the medical ailment left Madonna with no choice but to reschedule the North American leg of the Celebration Tour.

The European leg of the tour is still slated to kick off on Oct. 14 in London.

According to her website, tickets for the original scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates. Fans unable to attend her shows on the make-up dates will be offered refunds from wherever they were previously purchased, the website says.