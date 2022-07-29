Machete man accused of shooting another man in the face in Oakland Park arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man who threatened another man in Oakland Park with a machete before shooting him in the face has been arrested.

Luis Alberto Escolástico Canela has been charged with attempted first degree murder.

It happened last month in the 3800 block of North Andrews Avenue.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Canela was reportedly caught on camera threatening the other man outside a store.

"The subject is seen taking a machete from his pants wielding it at the victim. The conversation continues as the subject approaches the victim. The subject then walks away. Moments later, the subject returns, points a gun at the victim, walks straight towards him and gets close enough to shoot him in the face," according to a sheriff's office statement.

After the shooting, Canela took off in a four-door dark, colored Infiniti. The injured man was taken to the hospital, he survived.

Using the surveillance video, investigators were able to identify Canela as their suspect. He was arrested Thursday, July 28th, in North Lauderdale.