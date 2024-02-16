Watch CBS News
Local News

Lyons Creek Middle School to be recognized as a National PTA School of Excellence

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Saturday Lyons Creek Middle School in Coconut Creek will be recognized as a National PTA School Of Excellence.

It's a distinction that highlights the partnership between the school and the community. This year the school focused on improving diversity and equity within the community.

The recognition will be made during a Diversity Fair that will include health and wellness activities. Along with other free events there will be face painting, singing and performances

Attendees will be given a passport to take a trip around the world with a day of learning and fun for children.

Principal Vernicca Wynter will attend the fair along with Broward School Board members and city officials.

The fair, which will be held on the school's baseball field, begin at 9 a.m. The special recognition will start at 11:30 a.m. 

Joan Murray
joan-murray.jpg

Joan Murray is an award-winning reporter who joined CBS Miami in August 2001, shortly before the 9/11 terror attacks. She was among the first to report the South Florida connection to the terrorists.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 10:02 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.