Lyons Creek Middle School to be recognized as a National PTA School of Excellence

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Saturday Lyons Creek Middle School in Coconut Creek will be recognized as a National PTA School Of Excellence.

It's a distinction that highlights the partnership between the school and the community. This year the school focused on improving diversity and equity within the community.

The recognition will be made during a Diversity Fair that will include health and wellness activities. Along with other free events there will be face painting, singing and performances

Attendees will be given a passport to take a trip around the world with a day of learning and fun for children.

Principal Vernicca Wynter will attend the fair along with Broward School Board members and city officials.

The fair, which will be held on the school's baseball field, begin at 9 a.m. The special recognition will start at 11:30 a.m.