Luzardo leads Marlins to third consecutive shutout win, 8-0 over skidding Mets

Miami Marlins shortstop Vidal Brujan (17) and left fielder Nick Gordon celebrate after the Marlins beat the New York Mets 8-0, during a baseball game, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee / AP

Jesús Luzardo and three relievers combined on the Miami Marlins' third consecutive shutout, an 8-0 win over the New York Mets on Friday night.

Miami pitchers extended their scoreless innings streak to 28, three short of the franchise record in April 2004.

Luzardo (1-3) scattered five hits and struck out seven over six innings, ending an 0-4 skid over eight starts since beating Milwaukee on Sept. 17. Anthony Bender, Burch Smith and Anthony Maldonado followed with an inning each.

New York dropped to 20-24, losing for the sixth time in eight games and falling four games under .500 for the first time since a 1-5 start. The Mets have been shut out five times.

Nick Fortes homered and had two singles while Josh Bell doubled and singled for the Marlins, who won their second series opener this season.

Fortes' three-run shot capped a four-run second against Christian Scott (0-2) that included Otto López's sacrifice fly.

Vidal Brujan scored in the sixth on Josh Walker's wild pitch and Bryan De La Cruz hit a sacrifice fly.

Scott, of neighboring Parkland, gave up four runs and seven hits in his third major league start.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: OF Brandon Nimmo (stomach illness) missed his second straight game.

Marlins: INF Tim Anderson (lower back tightness) worked out Friday before his scheduled rehab games with Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday and Sunday. ... RHP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder impingement) threw a bullpen session Friday.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Severino (2-2, 3.00) will start the middle game of the series for the Mets on Saturday while the Marlins will go with LHP Braxton Garrett (0-0, 8.44).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB