Lowest Florida Thanksgiving gas prices in three years

MIAMI - As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, the price at the pump in Florida inched lower.

The average price at the pump on Thanksgiving day was $3.03 per gallon in Florida. That was the lowest price at the pump over the holiday in three years. Last year, Thanksgiving travelers paid $3.41 per gallon. The year before that it was $3.35 a gallon. However, during the COVID Thanksgiving of 2020, it was $2.03 a gallon.

On Monday, the average price across the state dropped to $3.01 a gallon. In Miami-Dade, it was $3.10 compared to $3.14 a week ago. In Broward, the average was $3.08, a drop of five cents from last week.

"A recent drop in oil prices and the seasonal downturn in fuel demand have enabled gas prices to move lower in time for the holidays," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Gas prices should remain low through the holidays unless there's an unexpected spike in oil prices or disruption to the domestic gasoline supply line."

Florida gas prices are on the verge of falling below $3 a gallon for the first time since December 2022.

The most expensive markets for gas in the state are Miami, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, and Tallahassee. The cheapest markets are in the state's Panhandle.