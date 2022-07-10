Watch CBS News
Local News

Lowe's own-goal sends Orlando City past Inter Miami 1-0

By Associated Press

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

ORLANDO — Damion Lowe's own-goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time game Orlando City SC a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami CF after a lengthy weather delay on Saturday.

Lowe had the ball carom off his leg past goalkeeper Drake Callender, who had one save for Inter Miami (6-8-4).

Pedro Gallese had one save for Orlando City (8-7-4).

Inter Miami had a 10-8 advantage in shots. Both teams had just one shot on goal.

First published on July 10, 2022 / 10:14 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.