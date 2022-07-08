Low key events planned for Miami to mark one year since historic demonstrations in Cuba

It has been a year since the historic, massive Cuban street demonstrations

MIAMI - It has been a year since the historic and massive Cuban street demonstrations that spread across the island, protesting the lack of food, opportunity, and mostly frustration about the lack of freedom.

The upcoming year mark was noted here in Miami during a meeting and press conference staged by the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance.

Organization spokesman Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat detailed plans for organized Miami-based support for any movement in Cuba.

The question: will the same type of unrest sweep Cuba as it did a year ago?

According to Sylvia Iriondo, the president of Mothers Against Repression, "A lot of people want to go to the street. (The question is) Whether they will be able to do so because of security and repression of the regime, they will have every street with a lot of police waiting for somebody to get out."

In the months since the historic protest, the Cuban Government has arrested, jailed, or forced into exile thousands of those who hit the streets a year ago. News agency reports say there is little sign of a repeat of last year.

The coalition of exile groups announced July 11th support activities here in Miami. The word is don't expect a repeat of last year's Miami street demonstrations like the one that shut down the Palmetto Expressway and other major Miami streets.

On Monday's low-key agenda is a gathering at the Bay of Pigs Museum, Rosary at the Lady of Charity Shrine, a commemoration at the Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, and Miami residents are urged to display Cuban flags on their cars and homes.

"My message is to tell them they are not alone," said Iriondo.

The hope is there will be a widespread, low-key show of support for the Cuban people as they endure another year under a repressive regime.