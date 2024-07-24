Low-income families given extra 30 days before they have to vacate Miami Beach building

Low-income families allowed to stay one more month at Miami Beach apartment complex

MIAMI - More than 40 low-income families renting at a Miami Beach apartment building will be allowed to stay at their units until September 30th, 2024. They were scheduled to vacate their apartments by the end of August.

"That's good that's really good, a little bit more than what they offered will certainly help most seniors," said Zenaida Guzman. She came to the Miami Beach commission meeting begging for compassion for her and the tenants at the Riviera Plaza Apartment Building.

She said 75% of them are elderly residents on a fixed income.

On Wednesday morning, Michael Larkin, the attorney for the landlord – whose name has not been revealed - sent an email to Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

"… based on your request, he will grant the tenants an additional 30 days. In addition, he has agreed to increase the amount from $500 to $750 per unit."

"So grateful that the property owner by the city reaching out has agreed these seniors and low-income residents with a relief that they needed, some extra time so they're not competing for housing at the same time," said Commissioner Alex Fernandez, who was instrumental in the negotiation with the building's owner.

"I'm relieved, but I don't think that's fine and I think one month is not good enough," said Belen Piñero, who has been paying $950 a month for the last 10 years at the Riviera Plaza Apartments, at 337 20th Street in Miami Beach.

In March of 2023, the Historic Preservation Board voted in favor of converting the affordable housing building into a boutique hotel.

Tenant Barbara Lavié said that's around the time they started paying rent on a month-to-month basis.

This past July 2nd, residents received a letter telling them they had to leave their apartments by August 31st because the landlord had other plans with the property. Those who would leave by the 15th would get $500 for their move.

"These are seniors, seniors that have lived in the beautiful city of Miami Beach and they deserve better," said Ileana Garcia. She is the Republican State Senator for District 36 – which includes the area of the Riviera Apartments in Miami Beach.

Commissioner Fernandez said seeking a temporary solution was a joint effort with Senator Garcia. However, CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor asked Fernandez: Is Tallahassee doing enough?

"Tallahassee has tied the hands of the local cities in being able to regulate landlord-tenant matters. I'm going to be proposing legislation to look at the review criteria for new development we need to consider the fact that we're displacing residents when we're causing gentrification in new developments," said Fernandez.