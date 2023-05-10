Loved one speaks out after cousin, friend fatally shot on I-95

CORAL SPRINGS - A loved one is speaking out after her 21-year-old cousin and a 23-year-old friend were shot and killed while in their car by I-95 early Tuesday morning.

"I feel devastated. I feel lost. We are just trying to process the hurt and the pain," said Biya, whose cousin Terri McKenzie and Vernaldo Donner both died after their white Mercedes Benz was riddled with bullets.

Fort Lauderdale Police say the gunfire erupted as they were driving along Sunrise Boulevard just before the ramp to the northbound lanes of I-95 and continued while they were on the ramp. Police say they found at least 18 shell casings and bullets struck the windshield, driver's side window and three doors at 2:26 a.m. on Tuesday.

Biya, who did not want to show all of her face or provide her last name, told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "It's heartbreaking because whoever did this, this could be your family. This could be your loved one going through this as we are going through this."

Outside her family's Coral Springs home, she said "We are trying to be strong but how strong can you be. We don't have a family member. We don't have our loved one."

Both victims were transported to the hospital but did not survive.

Police did not say if they have a motive or any suspects and they are not saying if the victims were targeted or if this was a random shooting.

Biya said, "I definitely feel my cousin was in the wrong place at the wrong time. My cousin was never that type. This would mean a lot to me if they could solve. It would mean she could Rest In Peace."

Biya said McKenzie was a certified nursing assistant or nurse's aide who helped elderly patients. She said she had a bright future.

"She was always outgoing and she was always there for her family and loved ones and would do anything for her friends," she said.

Biya has a plea.

She said, "I just want the shooter out there to turn yourself in. Whoever sees something, just say something. We want justice. We want to know what happened."

She also said, "Yes I am concerned about the number of highway shootings."

Authorities say between January and March of this year, there were 10 highway shootings in Miami-Dade and five highway shootings in Broward.

Biya said McKenzie's sister was planning to fly to South Florida to support the family and she also said they are planning a candleight vigil for McKenzie and Donner as well. But so far, no time had been set for that vigil.

Fort Lauderdale Police say anyone who can help solve this case should call Detective Thomas Taylor at (954) 828-6673 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $5,000.

Police are scouring the area for surveillance tape that can help. Anyone with cell phone video that can help should also come forward.