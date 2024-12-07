Love of Urban Design showcases local Black and Caribbean designers during Miami Art Week

MIAMI — As Miami Art Week 2024 continues, Love of Urban Design, also known as LOUD hosted its fashion runway and art show at the Miami Gardens City Hall Courtyard.

The installation featured dozens of local Black and Caribbean artists and designers who showcased their fashion and art.

Sponsored by Miami Gardens Councilwoman Linda Julian and County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III, this year's event featured brands like the House of Postiche, FF Gains, Saint Vision, and even South Florida Fashion Academy's middle and high school designers.