Watch CBS News
Local News

Love of Urban Design showcases local Black and Caribbean designers during Miami Art Week

By Chelsea Jones

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI — As Miami Art Week 2024 continues, Love of Urban Design, also known as LOUD hosted its fashion runway and art show at the Miami Gardens City Hall Courtyard.

The installation featured dozens of local Black and Caribbean artists and designers who showcased their fashion and art.

Sponsored by Miami Gardens Councilwoman Linda Julian and County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III, this year's event featured brands like the House of Postiche, FF Gains, Saint Vision, and even South Florida Fashion Academy's middle and high school designers.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.