Lottery fever grows as Powerball jackpot nears one billion dollars

MIAMI - There's lottery fever in South Florida, and across the country, as the Powerball jackpot has climbed to near one billion dollars.

For Monday night's drawing, the estimated jackpot is $975 million. It has a cash value of $471.7 million, before taxes.

No one has won Powerball's top prize since New Year's Day, amounting to 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. That streak without a winner is nearing the record number of 41 consecutive drawings, set twice in 2022 and 2021.

The game's long odds of 1 in 292.2 million make it a rare jackpot.

The frequency of large jackpots has surged for both Powerball and Mega Millions in recent years as both games doubled ticket prices and lowered odds.

Last August, a single winning ticket was sold in Neptune, Florida, for a $1.6 billion jackpot, the largest in Mega Millions history, and the third-largest in lottery history. In February 2023, a winning ticket sold near Los Angeles claimed a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest in lottery history.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. Tickets cost two bucks apiece.

You can watch the Powerball drawings live on CBS News Miami at 11.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station